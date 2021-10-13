checkAd

Tritium, a Leading Global Developer and Manufacturer of DC Fast Chargers, Announces Record Third Calendar Quarter and Calendar Year-to-Date Results and Provides Business Update

Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium” or the “Company”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced record results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and provided a business update, including an update on sales orders and backlog for the quarter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005451/en/

Tritium announces third quarter and calendar year-to-date results as well as provides business updates. (Photo: Business Wire)

On May 26, 2021, Tritium announced it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium DCFC Limited (“NewCo”), which will be the going-forward company, becoming publicly listed. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of DCRN’s stockholders, and is currently expected to occur in either December 2021 or January 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Tritium booked record orders of approximately $55 million (31% higher than the September 30, 2021 forecast in the Analyst Day update released on September 21). The Company’s backlog continued to grow throughout the three months ended September 30, 2021, ending at a record of approximately $78 million (18% higher than the September 30, 2021 forecast in the Analyst Day update), or an increase of 333% over the backlog at December 31, 2020.

Other recent business highlights include:

  • Total Tritium DC fast chargers sold globally now stand in excess of 5,250, compared to 4,400 when Tritium announced its proposed business combination with DCRN - an increase of 19% in only 18 weeks.
  • Production in the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a record of approximately $22 million, representing a 64% increase over the three months ended June 30, 2021 and a 140% increase over the three months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Total backlog of approximately $78 million as of September 30, 2021 represents the largest backlog ever recorded by Tritium, an increase of 86% over the June 30, 2021 backlog of $42 million and an increase of 189% over the March 31, 2021 backlog of $27 million.
  • Since July 2021, increasing product demand has required Tritium to double the Company’s production line shifts. The Company expected this increase in market demand which will be met through previously announced expansions of assembly, throughput and testing capacity in the United States and Europe following the anticipated successful closing of the business combination with DCRN.

Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium, commented, “The momentum we have experienced across Tritium’s suite of products has been exceptional this past quarter. As the world embraces the electrification of transportation, it has now become near-consensus that the proliferation of reliable, fast charging will be an essential step in accelerating EV adoption. Although there is certainly a continued and needed role for slow charging, drivers are increasingly demanding a charging experience that is analogous to their gasoline car experience, and Tritium’s product portfolio is squarely positioned to meet those needs. We celebrated several commercial wins since announcing our business combination agreement with DCRN, a select handful of which we made public, and we continue to see an elevated level of dialogue with substantial players across utilities, retail, charge point operators, fleets and traditional fuel station owners that point to strength across our business and geographies.”

