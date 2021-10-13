checkAd

Radware Protects Service Providers and Carriers from Phantom Floods That Fly Below the Radar

Market-first Quantiles DoS Protection uses innovative new algorithms to surgically detect and block DDoS floods hidden within high bandwidth networks

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced it has enhanced its DefensePro DDoS Protection solution. In a market first, the company launched a Quantiles DoS Protection capability that enables service providers and carriers to surgically and automatically mitigate phantom flood attacks and traffic anomalies that historically have gone undetected.

Using Radware’s innovative quantiles DoS algorithms, the solution automatically divides incoming traffic into segments or quantiles. With this new granular level of detection, service providers and carriers can intercept “lower volume” DDoS flood attacks — also known as phantom floods — that would otherwise escape notice within dynamic high bandwidth networks. For organizations, this automated capability eliminates the costly and complex process of extensive manual configuration and ongoing threshold tuning.

“Up until this point, service providers and carriers have been forced to make compromises when protecting large-scale networks,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “On one hand, they need to protect the wide network range; on the other hand, they need to provide granular protection for specific subnets or individual hosts. Now, with our new Quantiles DoS Protection, they can have the best of both worlds in one easy-to-use solution.”

DoS protection solutions that rely on manual tuning fail to adequately protect against phantom flood attacks. In contrast, Radware’s Quantiles DoS Protection:

  • Automatically detects phantom flood attacks in large scale networks with customizable detection sensitivity.
  • Provides zero-minute mitigation by automatically creating a footprint and real-time signature for each attack.
  • Reduces operational overhead and saves service providers and carriers cost and time by leveraging a plug-and-play solution with clever dynamic settings that simplify system configuration.

“Spotting phantom flood attacks in high bandwidth traffic is an overwhelming task that is only going to get harder as the demand for 5G networks, cloud adoption, and application modernization continues to grow,” said Shira Sagiv, Radware’s vice president of portfolio and product marketing. “The impact of phantom flood attacks should not be underestimated. They can cause major disruption to the customer experience when they go undetected.”

