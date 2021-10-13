checkAd

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Expanded Agreement with Canadian Firms Medz Cannabis and 6PAK Solutions to Shepherd Grapefruit’s Patented Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream Through Health Canada’s Regulatory Process

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a formal collaboration with Canadian companies 6PAK Solutions Inc. and Medz Cannabis, Inc., 6PAK’s partner and license holder, to bring Grapefruit’s patented Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Topical Relief Cream to market throughout Canada. The formal collaboration agreement cements the strategic alliance with 6PAK Solutions Inc., a well-respected Canadian cannabis manufacturer and arm of ATG Pharma Inc.

As part of this new strategic alliance, Grapefruit will file its Notice of New Cannabis Product, or “NNCP,” with Health Canada detailing the Hourglass production process, including integration of the patented Z-Pod Xerogel Silica Gel technology into the Hourglass topical delivery cream system. Upon approval of the Hourglass NNCP by Health Canada, Grapefruit intends to launch multiple products that incorporate its patented Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream across Canada, targeting the second quarter of 2022. Under the collaboration agreement, Medz Cannabis will act as Grapefruit’s licensed Canadian distributor and will obtain wide distribution and approval of cannabis products incorporating Grapefruit’s Hourglass throughout Canada.  

The Company believes its Hourglass delivery cream system is a truly disruptive technology that has fundamentally changed the way humans can ingest THC and other cannabinoids to obtain their unique holistic benefits. A simple application of Grapefruit’s Hourglass cream is all that is needed for Grapefruit’s users to obtain the full-body entourage effects and related relief of THC and a wide array of other beneficial cannabinoids. This can eliminate the necessity for cannabis users to engage in the proven unhealthy activities of smoking cannabis flowers or extracts and/or consuming edibles. The disruptive Hourglass delivery system enables humans, for the first time, to effectively ingest a variety of cannabis products in an exclusively healthy fashion.

