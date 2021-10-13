checkAd

FOBI Completes Acquisition of Qples – A Leading Coupon Platform Company

globenewswire
13.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the Company’s press release of September 27th, 2021, FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, OTCQB: FOBIF) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce the receipt of TSXV approval and completion, on October 13, 2021, of the acquisition of Qples.

TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION

In consideration for the acquisition of certain assets and certain specified liabilities of Qples, FOBI will pay to Qples the aggregate purchase price of US$3,151,385 (the “Purchase Price”) paid as follows: (i) US$2,120, payable in cash; and (ii) the remainder of the Purchase Price will be satisfied by the issuance of 1,222,551 common shares of FOBI (the “Shares”), being the remainder of the Purchase Price converted into Canadian funds using the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on the date that is five (5) TSX Venture Exchange trading days prior to the closing date of the Acquisition (the “Closing Date”) at a price per share equal to $3.24 CAD. Qples also has the opportunity to earn up to a US$1,000,000 earn out (the “Earn-Out”). The Earn-Out will be calculated based on the revenue derived from the assets purchased from Qples (the “Asset Derived Revenue”) over the period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022 (the “Earn-Out Period”). Pursuant to the Earn-Out, Qples can earn US$500,000 in Shares if the Asset Derived Revenue meets or exceeds US$1,600,000 during the Earn-Out Period or can earn US$1,000,000 in Shares if the Asset Derived Revenue meets or exceeds US$3,200,000 during the Earn-Out Period. The price per share for the issuance of Shares in payment of the Earn-Out will be a fraction, the numerator of which is the applicable Earn-Out amount, if any, at the end of the Earn-Out Period converted into Canadian funds at the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on the date that is five (5) Exchange trading days prior to the date notice is given by FOBI to Qples of the calculation of the Asset Derived Revenue (the “Earn-Out Notice”), and the denominator of which is the ten (10) day VWAP for the period ending five (5) Exchange trading days prior to the date of the Earn-Out Notice. Any Shares issued in connection with the Acquisition will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, as well as restrictions pursuant to applicable US securities laws. Pursuant to the APA, FOBI will also loan US$294,405.28 to Qples (the “Qples Loan”) in order for it to repay an outstanding loan with the United States Small Business Administration. The Qples Loan will be repaid to FOBI, in whole or in part, pursuant to the terms of the APA.

