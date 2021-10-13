New MS PATHS Data at ECTRIMS 2021 Confirm Biogen’s Disease-Modifying Therapies Do Not Reduce Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in People with Multiple Sclerosis

MS PATHS data indicate that 100 percent of people with MS treated with natalizumab, interferons or fumarates achieved an antibody response following COVID-19 vaccination



Data from this analysis also suggest that approximately 40 percent of people with MS treated with anti-CD20 and S1P disease-modifying therapies (DMT) mount an antibody response to the COVID-19 vaccine

Collaborative MS PATHS network enabled rapid collection of data in the COVID-19 environment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced results of a new analysis of immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The results, which demonstrate that patients treated with Biogen’s portfolio of MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination, are being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) virtual meeting, October 13-15, 2021.



Using data from the MS PATHS network in the U.S., Germany and Spain, researchers evaluated blood samples from 322 participants 28-90 days after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose. Preliminary results suggest that anti-CD20 and sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) therapies may reduce the antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination. For all other classes evaluated in the analysis, including the broad range of MS therapies offered by Biogen, the antibody response to vaccination is consistent with the response of patients not being treated with an MS disease-modifying therapy (DMT).

“These results demonstrate that MS DMTs impact antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination in different ways and understanding these differences is crucial,” said Jeffrey Cohen, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, and a paid consultant for Biogen. “These insights are important in helping providers and patients alike manage MS while seeking to protect patients from COVID-19 through vaccination.”

Approximately 92 percent of participants in the analysis received an mRNA vaccine. Immune response was measured using immunoglobulin G (IgG) assays. Specific IgG rates (IgG index >1) from initial post-vaccination testing (28-90 days post last vaccination dose) were 40 percent (32/80) for anti-CD20s (ocrelizumab, rituximab and ofatumumab), 41 percent (16/39) for S1P therapies (fingolimod, ozanimod, and siponimod) and 100 percent (175/175) for all other DMTs (fumarates – dimethyl-fumarate and diroximel fumarate, glatiramer acetate, interferons – IM IFN beta-1a, pegylated IFN beta-1a and IFN beta-1b, natalizumab, teriflunomide and alemtuzumab).