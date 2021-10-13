checkAd

DGAP-News KATEK SE: KATEK strengthens eMobility business by investing in iOX Mobility GmbH

KATEK SE: KATEK strengthens eMobility business by investing in iOX Mobility GmbH

KATEK strengthens eMobility business by investing in iOX Mobility GmbH

Munich, October, 13th, 2021 - Today KATEK SE acquired 10% of the shares in Pullach-based iOX Mobility GmbH as part of a capital increase. iOX Mobility GmbH is a young company that develops and realizes radical innovations for eMobility on water. Industry-leading companies in the marine industry and a leading manufacturer in the automotive industry are among the company's cooperation partners. The launch of the first products is planned for 2022. As part of the agreement, KATEK will be the exclusive electronics partner for iOX Mobility GmbH's future products. The investment is part of the KATEK strategy to play a leading role in the development and production of the necessary high value electronics in this field of eMobility. Analogous to the development on land, eMobility on water will also grow strongly in the next few years. iOX Mobility GmbH was founded in 2021 by Torqeedo founder Christoph Ballin and iOX Mobility managing director Tobias Hoffritz. In addition to KATEK SE, Primepulse SE as well as KATEK CEO and Co-Founder Rainer Koppitz and Christoph Ballin participated in the financing round.

Tobias Hoffritz, CEO iOX Mobility GmbH: "In order to make mobility on water sustainable and climate-neutral in the future, a large number of disruptive innovations are required. Our goal is to rethink all business areas in a new and holistic way and to develop innovative ecosystems."

Rainer Koppitz, CEO KATEK SE: "eMobility is becoming relevant for more and more areas. This increases the demand for high value electronics solutions. We as KATEK Group are specialized in this field and look forward to exciting projects with iOX Mobility."

KATEK Investor Relations
Investor Relations
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 89 24881 4280

KATEK Press contact
Ramona Kasper
Head of Marketing & Communications
ramona.kasper@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676

About KATEK

