DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.10.2021, 12:23 | | 10 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 12:23 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 October 2021 £46.21m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 October 2021 £46.21m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,163,026 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 12 October 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.31p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.79p Ordinary share price 76.75p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (15.02%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 12/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.









