Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 October 2021 £46.21m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 October 2021 £46.21m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,163,026
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 12 October 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.31p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.79p
   
Ordinary share price  76.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (15.02%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 12/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.






