Aluminum Casting Market worth $100.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

13.10.2021   

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aluminum Casting Market by Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), End-use Sector (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Aluminum Casting Market size is estimated at USD 70.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 100.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The aluminum casting market is witnessing high growth owing to the growing demands from the transportation, building & construction, industrial sector and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. The increasing inclination towards consumer goods and other end-uses is also driving the market.

Aluminum is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Aluminum is the fastest-growing type segment in the Earthen plasters market. Aluminum stabilize clay minerals by decreasing critical coagulation concentration, clay dispersion, water uptake, and clay swelling and by increasing micro aggregation.  It accounted for a share of about 27.9% of the earthen plasters market, in terms of value, in 2020

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the earthen plasters market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of growing demand from roofs, masonary and walls application sectors. The market is also driven by foreign investments, supported by cheap labor and economical and accessible raw materials.

American Clay Enterprises LLC (US), Clayworks (India), Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK), Conluto (Germany) and Clay.lt (Lithuania) are the leading earthen plasters manufacturers, globally.

