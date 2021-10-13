checkAd

SolarWinds to Participate in Virtual Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Conferences Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 12:30  |  32   |   |   

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will serve as a silver sponsor and participant in the Gartner virtual IT Symposium/Xpo conferences in the Americas, APAC, EMEA, and India during the months of October and November 2021. Heralded as “the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives,” SolarWinds will showcase its recent IT Trends Report findings on the cybersecurity and risk challenges organizational leaders face today, and provide guidance to IT leaders during the company’s presentation, “Becoming Secure by Design: Questions You Should Ask Your Software Vendors.”

At each event, SolarWinds CISO and Vice President, Security Tim Brown and GVP, Product Strategy Brandon Shopp will share lessons learned from SUNBURST, the largest supply chain attack in cyber history, and where SolarWinds is on its journey to becoming Secure by Design. They’ll share how IT leaders can apply this hard-earned knowledge to improve their security posture and the questions leaders should ask their software vendors.

“SolarWinds has learned many invaluable lessons from the SUNBURST cyberattack, and we’re committed to sharing these lessons with the wider technology community to help them manage and mitigate the pressure and risk we’re all facing,” said Brown. “Any vendor could be the next target, which is why we encourage all organizations to ask more of every vendor they consider to help better protect themselves and their end users. We’re proud to showcase the improvements we’ve implemented to increase our security posture for end users, and the advancements we’ve made to become a leader in secure software development.”

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Conferences Worldwide

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo conferences will take place in key regions worldwide and will include a number of sessions within the Business Strategy, Leadership, and Technology Innovation tracks. Keynotes and sessions will share the latest insights on IT leadership skills and strategies, CX management, IT security, digital business transformation, and more.

Secure by Design

To address the industry-wide ramifications of the SUNBURST cyberattack and help strengthen its own security posture going forward, SolarWinds has an initiative underway to become Secure by Design. Under this approach, SolarWinds is focused on further securing its internal environment, enhancing its product development environment, and ensuring the security and integrity of the products it delivers as it seeks to evolve into an industry-leading secure software development company.

