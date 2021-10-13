checkAd

Magellan Health Taps Healthcare Experts for Magellan Health Studio Advisory Council

13.10.2021   

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) has brought together an accomplished team of healthcare experts to serve on the Magellan Health Studio Advisory Council. The Council consists of leaders who bring their unique perspectives to Magellan as it reinvents the health and wellbeing experience for customers and members through the design and development of integrated, whole person solutions.

“We have assembled a remarkable team of healthcare experts whose extensive insights and expertise in research, health policy, clinical service delivery, consumer experience, digital strategy and advanced analytics will fuel our vision to create whole person health solutions,” said Alisa Bahl, Ph.D., chief strategy and innovation officer, Magellan Healthcare. “Our Council advises us in our work on behalf of the many key stakeholders involved in helping solve healthcare’s most vexing issues that Americans face.”

The Magellan Health Studio was launched in 2020 to accelerate the design, development and delivery of integrated solutions for employers, health plans, healthcare systems, providers and ultimately members. Magellan Health Studio conducts human-centered research, explores creative solutions, and engages with key partners to develop and test solutions that improve engagement, health outcomes, and performance.

The Magellan Health Studio Advisory Council includes the following experts:

  • Nora Belcher, Executive Director, Texas e-Health Alliance
  • Alexander Bystritsky, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO BrainSonix, Inc.
  • Vipin Gopal, PhD, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Eli Lilly and Company
  • Steffany Larkins, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Stuart Levine, MD, MHA, Operating Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders
  • Susan Moon, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Exact Sciences
  • Mike Pearson, MBA, Director, Chief of Staff, Google Health

For more information about the Magellan Health Studio Advisory Council, visit here.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Wertpapier


