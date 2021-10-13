checkAd

Volta Partners With Floor & Decor to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging

Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, is partnering with Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, to make EV charging accessible to its customers at their warehouse stores across the United States. The charging stations are slated to be in place for customers at 8 Floor & Decor locations by the end of 2021, with more stations nationwide in 2022.

Volta Partners With Floor & Decor to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging (Photo: Business Wire)

Floor & Decor offers homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank under one roof. The addition of Volta stations will provide Floor & Decor customers with an additional, high-value service as they shop.

“Floor & Decor strives to make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work, and the addition of Volta charging stations provides both convenience and the ability for our customers to lower their environmental impact,” said Brandon Shah, Senior Manager, Real Estate Consolidated Systems of Floor & Decor.

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta seeks to transform the fueling industry by building charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

“Volta’s mission is to offer convenient, reliable electric vehicle charging at the places people go, by showing that people can fuel up where they drive, not drive to fuel,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “EV charging is an ideal service for businesses, such as Floor & Decor, who want to show that they care about creating a superior shopper experience as well as environmental impact.”

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

Wertpapier


