NICE Actimize Positioned As Overall Leader in the 2021 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Enterprise Fraud Management Report

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the overall Leader in its recently released report titled “SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2021.” For the third consecutive year, the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions research report, which provides competitive analysis and a ranking of 15 enterprise fraud management vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, gave NICE Actimize the highest ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. To download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge “SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2021,” please click here.

The Quadrant Knowledge EFM report cited numerous strengths, noting, “The NICE Actimize IFM-X and X-Sight platform, with its comprehensive EFM capabilities, robust AI and ML-driven advanced analytics, industry-leading alerting and case management, and infusion with strong domain experience, provides an end-to-end fraud management solution across all channels and payment types. The platform offers significant enhancements from its previous version in terms of streamlined data integration, advanced analytics, and the optimization of fraud operations efficiency. The solutions support the end-to-end fraud management process, from data ingestion and real-time fraud risk scoring through decisioning and alert resolution.”

IFM-X New Account Fraud Solution

In its analysis, Quadrant Knowledge also stated, “The IFM-X platform provides a new account fraud solution with a sophisticated AI analytics capability that covers all phases of account opening. It also offers a precise identity risk score, which orchestrates and collaborates identity data and monitors early account activity to identify fraud and mitigate the losses. The IFM-X platform can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. NICE Actimize delivers this solution across mid-size and large size financial services organizations.”

The report added, “The AI-powered IFM-X New Account Fraud solution reduces friction during account applications through accurate identity verification, driving higher passive verification rates while preventing fraudsters from using stolen and synthetic identities to open new fraudulent accounts. IFM-X New Account Fraud delivers powerful identity verification data while orchestrating and connecting FSO’s current data and tools using advanced analytics to create an identity risk score.”