HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15

OTTAWA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) today announced the Company will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be hosted live in New York City, as well as virtually, on October 15, 2021. As part of the conference, HEXO’s CFO, Trent MacDonald, will present on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET, as well as participate in the panel “Turning Focused Growth Strategies Into Expanded Market Share” at 4:25 p.m. ET.



A live webcast link of Mr. MacDonald’s presentation and panel will be available on the investor events page of HEXO’s corporate website.