Zedge to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and the End of Fiscal 2021, which ended July 31, 2021.Zedge's earnings release will be filed …

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website ( https://investor.zedge.net ) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on October 27, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll-Free: 844-369-8770 or International: 862-298-0840, at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start and ask for the Zedge earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at https://investor.zedge.net & will be live through Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Following the call and continuing through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 a call replay will be available by dialing Toll-Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 42811

About Zedge:

Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With more than 500 million organic installs and, as of April 30, 2021, nearly 35 million monthly active users. "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones" is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from A-list celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge" offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

