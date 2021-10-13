checkAd

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Asks Court to Enforce Speedy Action by the EPA in its Response to Defendant’s Motion for Remand with Vacatur

Arguments presented echo concerns raised by the State of Alaska regarding the EPA's previous slow actions on making a decision

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") advises that its 100%-owned, U.S.-based Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership") has filed a motion which requests the Court set a schedule requiring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") to make a prompt decision to either withdraw or finalize a decision on the 2014 Proposed Determination.

"Recall that the 2014 Proposed Determination by the EPA was pending for five years before finally being withdrawn in 2019, and now, two years later, the Proposed Determination is being resurrected," said Ronald Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "As the State of Alaska noted in its motion, ‘The EPA should not be allowed to remand the Proposed Determination into administrative no-mans-land for indefinite proceedings for an indefinite time…' We, too, believe the imposition of a schedule by the Court is necessary to ensure that the EPA does not let the Proposed Determination languish, and therefore attempt to regulate by inaction."

"If they decide to proceed with their Proposed Determination, then we will again pursue a legal challenge, and with the strong administrative record of the overwhelmingly positive Final Environmental Impact Statement of 2020, and the Proposed Determination which is not supported by an adequate record, we believe we will win. If they decide to abandon this unheralded abuse of power and instead apply a science and fact-based process, free from political interference, then they should uphold the EPA withdrawal. Either way, they must decide in a timely basis, because we believe that a prompt decision is required by due process," Mr. Thiessen added.

On this issue the State of Alaska responded to the Federal Court in Alaska similarly, agreeing to the remand only on the basis that the EPA agree to a court-imposed schedule for either vacating the 2014 Proposed Determination or finalizing it.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

