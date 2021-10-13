checkAd

NanoViricides, Inc. Has Filed its Annual Report: Coronavirus Drug Program Rapidly Moving Towards Clinical Stage

Autor: Accesswire
SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), reports that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission …

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), reports that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The report can be accessed at the SEC website (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001379006/000110465921125343/ ...).

We reported that, as of June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalent current assets balance of approximately $20.8 Million. In addition, we reported $9.08 Million in Property and Equipment (P&E) assets. The strong P&E assets comprise our cGMP-capable manufacturing and R&D facility in Shelton, CT. The total current liabilities were less than $0.4 Million. In comparison, as of June 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalent balance of approximately $14 Million, P&E assets of approximately $9.54 Million, and total current liabilities of approximately $2.15 Million.

During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. we raised approximately $10.4 Million in net proceeds from an underwritten equity offering with Kingswood Capital Markets, a Division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. ("Kingswood", now known as EF Hutton) on July 10, 2020. No warrants were issued in this Offering. Additionally, on March 2, 2021 we raised approximately $6.1 million in net proceeds from the sale of common stock under an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc. that was entered into on July 31, 2020. These additional funds have significantly bolstered the Company's finances, enabling it to advance its COVID-19 drug candidates towards human clinical trials.

We estimate that we have sufficient funds to complete initial human clinical trials for at least one of our drug candidates.

We have made significant progress in responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As early as May/June 2020, we had already developed potential drug candidates. Our COVID-19 drug candidates successfully entered core safety pharmacology studies required prior to commissioning human clinical trials around October/November, 2020. These studies have now been completed and we have received the GLP Safety/Toxicology reports from the external CRO in August 2021. We are now engaged in the preparation of clinical trial protocols and other activities that would be necessary for filing of an IND with the US FDA or equivalent regulatory filings for entering into human clinical trials in other countries.

