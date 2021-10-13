Spyros Svoronos Joins Lazard as a Managing Director, Global Head of Chemicals, Financial Advisory
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Spyros Svoronos has joined Lazard’s Financial Advisory business as a Managing Director and Global Head of Chemicals, effective immediately. Based in New York, Mr. Svoronos joins from Credit Suisse, where he served as Head of the Global Industrials Group, Americas and Global Head of Chemicals. Richard Whitney, who has served as Lazard’s Global Head of Chemicals for ten years, will become a Vice Chairman of Investment Banking.
“Spyros is a trusted advisor to CEOs and directors in the global chemicals sector, with more than two decades of experience in M&A and strategic transactions,” said Peter Orszag, CEO of Lazard's Financial Advisory business. “He joins a preeminent advisory team, which under Richard Whitney’s leadership has advised on many of the industry’s most important and transformational deals. Our clients will benefit from this significant addition to our collective expertise and experience.”
Mr. Svoronos joins Lazard from Credit Suisse, where he was Head of the Global Industrials Group, Americas, since 2017 and Global Head of Chemicals since 2011. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director in M&A at Credit Suisse, following its acquisition of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which he joined in 1999.
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.
