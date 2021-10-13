Spyros Svoronos Joins Lazard as a Managing Director, Global Head of Chemicals, Financial Advisory

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Spyros Svoronos has joined Lazard’s Financial Advisory business as a Managing Director and Global Head of Chemicals, effective immediately. Based in New York, Mr. Svoronos joins from Credit Suisse, where he served as Head of the Global Industrials Group, Americas and Global Head of Chemicals. Richard Whitney, who has served as Lazard’s Global Head of Chemicals for ten years, will become a Vice Chairman of Investment Banking.

“Spyros is a trusted advisor to CEOs and directors in the global chemicals sector, with more than two decades of experience in M&A and strategic transactions,” said Peter Orszag, CEO of Lazard's Financial Advisory business. “He joins a preeminent advisory team, which under Richard Whitney’s leadership has advised on many of the industry’s most important and transformational deals. Our clients will benefit from this significant addition to our collective expertise and experience.”