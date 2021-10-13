Mednax Clinical Leadership Urges Full Vaccination and All Measures to Protect Expecting Mothers and Children During COVID-19 Pandemic

This recommendation is also consistent with that of leading clinical associations, including The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), its clinical leadership, and that of its affiliated Pediatrix and Obstetrix Medical Groups today provided full support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other medical associations’ recommendations that all eligible Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19. This support is consistent with Mednax’s long-standing commitment to the well-being of its affiliated medical practices’ patients nationwide, who consist of women undergoing high-risk pregnancies, critically ill and premature newborns and children in need of specialized and, in many cases, critical care.

Similar to those for many other historical diseases, COVID-19 vaccinations have been proven as safe and effective. More than 400 million COVID-19 doses have been administered in the U.S. and 6.5 billion doses worldwide, and the overall benefits of the vaccine cannot be disputed. Currently, as many as 90% or more of deaths caused by COVID-19 are occurring in unvaccinated individuals, and infections could be further mitigated by increasing the number of fully vaccinated people.

Clinical leaders across the Mednax organization provided the following statement:

“As clinicians, parents and caring citizens, we are acutely aware of the devastating effect the COVID-19 virus can have on those who have not been vaccinated, and in particular on those who cannot be vaccinated, including newborns and young children. As medical leaders, it is our responsibility to do all we can to protect expecting mothers and children by following every mitigation measure available. This includes proven measures to prevent the virus’ spread including social distancing, masking, hand washing and most importantly, becoming fully vaccinated if eligible. Expecting mothers and children depend on us every day – and they deserve nothing less than to live in an environment where we are all collectively doing what we can to stop the spread of this deadly virus. Maximizing the number of vaccinated individuals not only helps to do just that, but also helps to safeguard the health of those not eligible for the vaccine.”