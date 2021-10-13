checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Reassuring CMD

AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Reassuring CMD

S&T hosted a digital Capital Market Day (CMD). A high calibre management line-up gave a reassuring insight into short term issues and long term trends such as the current order situation.

 

S&T AG (Update)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 1.4bn


BUY

PT EUR 31.00 (+46% potential)

 

A reassuring CMD reveals more insights into the potential divestment of the IT Services segment. This could be a game changer for S&T as the company would focus on the fast growing / high margin IoT market.

 

Read

What’s it all about?

S&T hosted a digital Capital Market Day (CMD). A high calibre management line-up gave a reassuring insight into short term issues and long term trends such as the current order situation, implications of the global chip shortages and ultimately the impact on its FY 2021 guidance. In addition, management elaborated on long(er) term strategic goals such as the divestment of the IT Services unit, the tremendous growth outlook especially in the global IoT market as well as the future M&A strategy, rounded up by the company’s Vision 2030 outlook. We reiterate to BUY as S&T is a well-run company that offers a unique opportunity to benefit from the strong IoT trends globally. The divestment of the IT Services unit could act as a trigger for a re-rating. BUY, PT 31.00.

Wertpapier


