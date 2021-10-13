Veritone to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on November 9th

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter 2021, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question and answer session. To listen, please join the webcast or dial-in. To avoid a wait, if dialing in, please pre-register or call in 20 minutes in advance.

● Preregister*: www.incommglobalevents.com/registration ● Live audio webcast: investors.veritone.com ● Domestic call number: 844-200-6205 ● International call number: 646-904-5544 ● Call ID: 826103

* Callers who pre-register will be emailed, upon registering and again on the day of the call, a conference pass code and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

