AlsterResearch AG Update: tokentus investment AG - Celsius funding reassuring

tokentus investment AG (Update) Technology MCap EUR 12m

What’s it all about?

Celsius network yesterday announced a USD 400m funding round led by WestCap, a growth equity firm, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a Canadian investment manager for public retirement and insurance plans. The funding valued Celsius in excess of USD 3bn, i.e. Unicorn territory, thus providing evidence for the (ballpark) correctness of our valuation assumption of USD 3bn pre-money. tokentus holds an equity stake of 0.24% pre-money in Celsius. The stake was obtained in a funding round valuing Celsius at USD 150m (eAR) in July 2020, which according to crunchbase was the last funding round. Thus the value appreciated more than 20-fold in 15 months and confirms the equity story of tokentus. tokentus plans a capital increase of up to 20m shares at a discount of 40% to our fair value. We see this as an attractive entry point. Interested investors can register for one-on-ones or roundtables (online, roundtable German language, one-in-ones in English on request) with CEO Oliver Michel on October 19th: Register here