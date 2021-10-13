checkAd

Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its third quarter 2021 results before the start of NYSE trading on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A copy of the release will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, will jointly host the call. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Individuals within the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1-877-400-0505. Other callers should dial +1-720-452-9084. Please dial in to the call by 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The passcode for the call is 4335083.

The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within “Events & Presentations”. The webcast will be available until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 26, 2021.

A replay of the teleconference will be available from 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, October 28, 2021 until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, November 26, 2021. The replay can be accessed from within the United States and Canada by dialing +1-888-203-1112. Other callers can access the replay at +1-719-457-0820. The replay confirmation code is 4335083.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-212-553-4857.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its third quarter 2021 results before the start of NYSE trading on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A copy of the release will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com. Moody's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Moody’s Analytics Launches Climate Scores on its Commercial Real Estate Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Fabian Strebin: Commerzbank, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Sberbank, Moody's, Houlihan Lokey
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.09.21Moody's tritt der Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) bei und hilft bei der Entwicklung eines Rahmenwerks für die Berichterstattung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Moody’s Joins the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), will Help Develop Reporting Framework
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Moody’s meldet Teilnahme an der neuen GFANZ Alliance: Selbstverpflichtung zur Ausrichtung von Produkten und Dienstleistungen mit dem Ziel von Netto-Null-Treibhausgasemissionen bis 2050
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Moody’s zieht Netto-Null-Verpflichtungen auf 2040 vor und wird als UN Global Compact LEAD-Unternehmen ausgezeichnet
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Moody’s Accelerates Net-Zero Commitments to 2040; Recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Moody’s Completes Acquisition of RMS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Moody's und BitSight kooperieren bei der Entwicklung einer integrierten Plattform zur Bekämpfung von Cybersicherheitsrisiken
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten