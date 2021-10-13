CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Kratom for Treatment of Pain and Opioid Withdrawal
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with Kratom, which is an outstanding addition to the already stacked list of products.
CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently working with various kinds of Kratom based upon certain specific benefits. This product will be coming live to the LBC website along with eBay, Amazon, and Alibaba within a couple of weeks. The jar will contain 75 capsules and each capsule will contain 500MG. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "By adding this product to our shelves, it will open up doors to many different kinds of customers and it is becoming more and more known, so I think we got our hands on it at the exact right time!" Lisa Nelson also states, "As a medicine, kratom is used for anxiety, cough, depression, diabetes, diarrhea, high blood pressure, pain, to improve sexual performance, and to lessen symptoms of opiate withdrawal."
What is Kratom?
Kratom is the name of a tree from the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. Also known as mitragyna speciosa, it is grown in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Its leaves are dried and used to make tea or encapsulated and sold as a supplement. Kratom leaves can also be smoked like tobacco. The most common uses of it are to relieve pain, depression, and opioid addiction. The two most active compounds found in kratom, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, work on opioid receptors, but with fewer side effects. Kratom has been used for hundreds of years in Asia as a natural home remedy. Traditionally, it has been used to treat Fatigue, Pain, Diarrhea, and Muscle Cramps.
Survey
A 2015 study in Thailand that reported that people in Asia have been using kratom successfully to treat opioid addiction for decades renewed interest among researchers in the U.S.
For the current survey, a company and their team enrolled 2,798 people to complete an online survey on their use of kratom. They recruited participants online and through social media, as well as through the AKA. Overall, users were mostly white, educated, and middle-aged. Some 61% of users were women, and 90% were white. About 6% reported being multiracial, 1.5% reported being Native American or Hawaiian, 0.5% reported being Asian and 0.4% said they were African American. Participants were an average age of 40. About 84% of participants reported having at least some college education.
