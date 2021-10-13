CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Kratom for Treatment of Pain and Opioid Withdrawal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with Kratom, which is an outstanding …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with Kratom, which is an outstanding …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with Kratom, which is an outstanding addition to the already stacked list of products. CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently working with various kinds of Kratom based upon certain specific benefits. This product will be coming live to the LBC website along with eBay, Amazon, and Alibaba within a couple of weeks. The jar will contain 75 capsules and each capsule will contain 500MG. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "By adding this product to our shelves, it will open up doors to many different kinds of customers and it is becoming more and more known, so I think we got our hands on it at the exact right time!" Lisa Nelson also states, "As a medicine, kratom is used for anxiety, cough, depression, diabetes, diarrhea, high blood pressure, pain, to improve sexual performance, and to lessen symptoms of opiate withdrawal."