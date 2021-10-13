Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (" Talisker " or the " Company ") ( TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,254 metres consisting of 116 holes of the planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the project this year with a total of 87,425 metres (152 holes) having been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. There are currently 22 holes consisting of 6,951 samples at the assay laboratory that are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Key Points:

Successful intercept targeting the 55HW Vein, 55 Vein and 55FW vein returning 96.9 g/t gold over 0.5m within 34.58 g/t gold over 1.5m (55HW), 8.0 g/t over 1.0m (55 Vein) and 8.53 g/t over 1.0m (55FW).

Previous intercepts in the 55HW Vein are highlighted by hole SB-2020-012 (15.11 g/t over 1.0m), SB-2021-020 (14.66 g/t over 1.5m) and SB-2021-043 (19.76 g/t over 1.0m).

Previous intercepts in the 55 Vein are highlighted by Hole SB-2020-015 (43.64 g/t over 1.20m) and SB-2021-011 (13.05 g/t over 1.05m).

This hole increases the number of intercepts for the 55HW vein to 31 with three holes remaining to be drilled. On the 55 Vein, 30 intercepts and three holes remain to be drilled. The remaining holes on the 55HW and 55 veins will be completed by the end of the 2021 initial resource drill out program.

Hole SB-2021-023, SB-2021-046 also intersected the 55HW vein and results are expected shortly.

SB-2021-058 Hole Description:

Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.

Located in the Bralorne West block on the northwest margin of the granitic intrusive.

Intersected multiple plugs of granitic intrusive hosted within diorite to 460m followed by diorite to completion at 746.2m.

55HW Vein intersected from 603.7m to 605.2m

55 Vein intersected from 676.1m to 676.95m with visible gold.

55FW Vein intersected as a void (historical drift) from 724.55m to 725.85m. Mineralized portion of the 55FW vein intersected adjacent to the void from 725.85m to 726.85m.

Both veins considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae, brecciated sections and hosting strong fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization with strong silica-sericite-mariposite alteration.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-058 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-058 15.5 16 0.5 1.10 Unknown Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 16 17.5 1.5 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 17.5 18 0.5 0.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 18 18.85 0.85 1.33 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 18.85 19.35 0.5 0.55 Unknown Bulk Zone Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 19.35 19.85 0.5 0.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 19.85 21 1.15 2.68 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 21 21.5 0.5 1.79 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 21.5 22 0.5 1.04 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 22 23 1 2.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 23 24 1 6.84 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 24 25 1 5.46 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 25 25.5 0.5 2.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 25.5 26.3 0.8 3.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 26.3 26.8 0.5 0.64 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 26.8 27.3 0.5 0.08 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 27.3 27.8 0.5 0.70 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 27.8 28.5 0.7 1.62 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 28.5 29 0.5 0.40 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 29 30 1 1.54 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 30 30.75 0.75 2.01 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 30.75 31.25 0.5 30.00 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 31.25 32 0.75 0.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 32 33 1 0.31 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 33 34 1 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 34 35 1 0.12 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 35 35.85 0.85 1.82 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 35.85 37 1.15 0.78 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 37 38 1 0.06 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 38 39 1 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 39 40.5 1.5 0.35 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 40.5 41.2 0.7 0.37 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 359.2 360.45 1.25 0.14 Unknown Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 360.45 360.95 0.5 3.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 360.95 361.6 0.65 1.66 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 361.6 362.1 0.5 11.00 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 362.1 362.7 0.6 0.16 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 603.7 604.2 0.5 4.69 55HW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 604.2 604.7 0.5 96.90 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 604.7 605.2 0.5 2.14 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 605.2 605.7 0.5 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 673.55 674.65 1.1 0.15 55 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 674.65 675.5 0.85 1.74 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 675.5 676 0.5 1.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 676 676.5 0.5 3.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 676.5 677 0.5 12.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 723.2 723.9 0.7 5.39 55FW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 723.9 724.55 0.65 1.59 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 724.55 725.85 1.3 0.00 VOID Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 725.85 726.35 0.5 9.61 55FW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 726.35 726.85 0.5 7.45 Au-AA26 SB-2021-058 726.85 727.4 0.55 0.29 Au-AA26 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-058 has collar orientation of Azimuth 171; Dip -54. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, effective time of the rights provided to New Gold under the Investor Rights Agreement, the completion of New Gold's strategic investment; the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: SB-2021-058 hole location within the Bralorne West Block.

Figure 2: SB-2021-058 cross section intersecting the 55HW vein hosted within Diorite.

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.

