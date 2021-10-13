Graphite One Completes 2021 Field Program at 100% Owned Graphite Creek Deposit, Alaska

2021 Drilling Continues to Encounter Visible Graphitic Mineralization over Wide Intersections from SurfaceVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to …

2021 Drilling Continues to Encounter Visible Graphitic Mineralization over Wide Intersections from Surface

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2021 field program ("Field Program") at its 100% owned Graphite Creek project in Alaska. The Field Program included infill and step out core drilling in the resource area and additional core and sonic drilling for geotechnical data collection in the proposed mill site and dry tailings/waste rock storage areas. Other work included access route engineering, surface water and groundwater hydrology studies, wetlands mapping and aquatic life surveys.

A total of 2,052 meters were drilled during the 2021 program including 1,695 meters of HQ core drilling and 357 meters of sonic drilling. Results from 8-hole core holes completed in the resource area are expected to be released in Q1 2022 when data analysis is completed. Additional core drilling was completed to collect detailed geotechnical information for open pit and mills site engineering, and for groundwater investigations. The 5 sonic holes completed in the dry tailings/waste rock storage area will provide detailed geotechnical information to advance the engineering of these facilities. The drill program will generate additional information to update the resource model and provide technical data for the project's Feasibility Study ("FS") expected to be initiated in 2022. The Company's Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") is progressing and scheduled for release later this year.

2021 core drilling in the deposit area continued to encounter visible graphitic mineralization over wide intervals consistent with previous drilling results as reported in 2019 and in the 2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

"With the recent CDN $21 million in funding, our efforts have progressed towards completion of the PFS for the largest known and highest-grade graphite deposit in the United States," said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. "The 2021 Field Program also initiated the drilling and additional data collection needed to begin work on the FS after the PFS is completed. We are very pleased with the successful execution of the 2021 Field Program, as historical drilling coupled with the new data clearly demonstrates the predictability and consistency of high-grade, near surface graphite. With the concepts and conclusions outlined in the PEA suggesting a 40-year mine life, the Graphite Creek deposit continues to show potential to be an essential long-life component of the graphite supply chain, one of four critical minerals that are on the US National Defense stockpile list. While the PEA demonstrated the project's economic viability, we expect these further studies with their optimized plans for the mine and processing facilities to support improved economics."