checkAd

TDG Gold Corp. Receives Approval To Resume Drilling Activities at Its Shasta Gold-silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG")announces that the office of the Provincial Chief Inspector of Mines has given its approval for the safe resumption of drilling activities at the …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG")announces that the office of the Provincial Chief Inspector of Mines has given its approval for the safe resumption of drilling activities at the Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central BC.

Senior management of both TDG and the drilling contractor, New Age Drilling Solutions, whose employee was tragically involved in a fatal off-road vehicle accident at Shasta on October 05, 2021, have worked together to implement retraining of all personnel. All personnel have also received trauma counselling and have access to ongoing support as they continue to come to terms with the loss of a valued team member.

Non-drilling activities recommenced on October 07, 2021, and the intention is to resume drilling activities in a phased, gradual approach, starting October 13, 2021.

"On behalf of the management, directors and all team members of TDG, we again extend our sincerest condolences to NewAge's employee's family and loved ones for their tragic loss," stated TDG CEO Fletcher Morgan.

About TDG Gold Corp.
TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. On June 29, 2021, TDG announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

Media Contact:
Tamara Little
Coast Communications and Public Affairs
Telephone: +1.604.767.0207
Email: tamara@coastcomms.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667862/TDG-Gold-Corp-Receives-Approval-To-R ...

TDG Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. Receives Approval To Resume Drilling Activities at Its Shasta Gold-silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG")announces that the office of the Provincial Chief Inspector of Mines has given its approval for the safe resumption of drilling activities at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for Diocheck(TM) Visual COVID-19 Antibody ...
Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4
Predictmedix Launches Next-Generation Corporate Website
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21TDG Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Widths of Mineralization and Adds Third Drill at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen