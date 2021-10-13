TDG Gold Corp. Receives Approval To Resume Drilling Activities at Its Shasta Gold-silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG")announces that the office of the Provincial Chief Inspector of Mines has given its approval for the safe resumption of drilling activities at the …

Senior management of both TDG and the drilling contractor, New Age Drilling Solutions, whose employee was tragically involved in a fatal off-road vehicle accident at Shasta on October 05, 2021, have worked together to implement retraining of all personnel. All personnel have also received trauma counselling and have access to ongoing support as they continue to come to terms with the loss of a valued team member.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") announces that the office of the Provincial Chief Inspector of Mines has given its approval for the safe resumption of drilling activities at the Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central BC.

Non-drilling activities recommenced on October 07, 2021, and the intention is to resume drilling activities in a phased, gradual approach, starting October 13, 2021.

"On behalf of the management, directors and all team members of TDG, we again extend our sincerest condolences to NewAge's employee's family and loved ones for their tragic loss," stated TDG CEO Fletcher Morgan.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. On June 29, 2021, TDG announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

