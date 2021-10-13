Bird debuts cutting edge smart sidewalk protection

Bird and u-blox team to meet demand for integrated, precise sidewalk riding prevention solution

Los Angeles, CA and Thalwil, Switzerland - October 13, 2021 - Bird, the leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the first-of-its-kind "smart sidewalk technology - a sensor fusion solution - designed and developed in partnership with u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), the leader in wireless communication and positioning technology and services. Smart Sidewalk Protection, which is integrated into Bird's vehicles, is designed to prevent micromobility devices from being used on sidewalks and footpaths.

As more and more cities look to integrate shared micromobility into the climate action plans that focus on reduced carbon emissions in their communities, technology that prevents sidewalk riding has become increasingly important. Through its collaboration with u-blox, Bird co-developed the industry's first robust, integrated sensor fusion system that tracks location with centimeter-level precision. By combining u-blox's ZED-F9R high precision dead reckoning module with centimeter-level sidewalk mapping and Bird's suite of onboard vehicle sensors, the integrated system effectively and efficiently detects and prevents sidewalk or footpath riding in real time. For example, as opposed to traditional GPS with cloud-based maps that can take more than 15 seconds to respond, Bird's new smart sidewalk protection can safely bring a vehicle that has entered onto a sidewalk to a safe stop while allowing the rider to walk the vehicle back to the roadway or bike lane.

"Everything we build at Bird is centered around safety and scalability, sidewalk riding detection is no exception," said Scott Rushforth, Chief Vehicle Officer at Bird. "After three years of building, testing, and piloting a range of technologies including but not limited to on board cameras, GPS tracking, ultra-wideband, and beacons, we found that each was insufficient with regard to accuracy, precision, immediacy, or scalability. Our testing led us to a collaboration with u-blox which resulted in the development of our end-to-end sensor fusion solution that meets our criteria."