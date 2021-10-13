checkAd

New Garmin DriveSmart GPS navigators bring simplicity to the open road with larger displays

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 series – a fresh lineup of portable car GPS navigators designed to bring a new level of simplicity and freedom to drivers. The Garmin DriveSmart series revs onto the scene with crisp 6, 7 or 8-inch high-definition displays allowing drivers to clearly find the best route. What’s more, the 8-inch display model can be easily mounted in both landscape or portrait mode to show more of the road ahead. These versatile navigators can guide the way for family weekend adventures thanks to detailed maps of North America1, while making the weekday commute a breeze with noteworthy features like hands-free2 calling, driver alerts and built-in Garmin voice assist to ask the device for directions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005053/en/

Introducing the Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 series. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new Garmin DriveSmart series accomplishes so much more than navigating to a destination thanks to new larger display options,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether drivers choose the 6, 7 or 8-inch display, they can very clearly follow the recommended route while also seeing relevant information like traffic notifications and fuel prices along the way to truly simplify their driving experience.”

Love the drive

The new Garmin DriveSmart series comes loaded with road trip-ready functionality to help bring driving freedom to every trip. Drivers can depend on Tripadvisor traveler ratings to recommend restaurants, hotels and attractions along the way. In addition, all Garmin DriveSmart navigators arrive preloaded with a directory of U.S. national parks to experience nature at its best, the HISTORY database of notable sites and millions of popular points of interest from Foursquare.

Drive confidently

During hectic commutes or inspired road trips, the Garmin DriveSmart series excels with driver alerts to help encourage a safer driving experience and boost situational awareness. Drivers can receive warnings for upcoming speed changes, sharp curves along the route and other potential hazards to stay up-to-date on all upcoming road conditions.

The Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 navigators boast a legacy of industry-leading features, including:

  • Access to real-time traffic, photoLive traffic cameras, weather and fuel prices when the navigator is paired with a driver’s compatible smartphone using the Garmin Drive app2
  • Alexa Built-in3 enables asking for music, listening to audiobooks, hearing the latest news and more
  • Built-in Wi-Fi allows for easy map and software updates without the need for a computer
  • A USB-C vehicle power cable equipped with two USB ports to charge the compatible Garmin navigator and a second device

Available now, the new Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76 and 86 series have suggested retail prices ranging from $249.99 to $349.99. To learn more visit garmin/drive.

