People with diabetes can now view Dexcom CGM data on their Garmin smartwatch or cycling computer

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today introduced the Dexcom Connect IQ apps, providing people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who use the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) System1 with a way to quickly see their glucose levels and trends – even while working out – right on their compatible Garmin smartwatch or cycling computer.2 The apps can be downloaded now from the Connect IQ store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005069/en/

People with diabetes can now view Dexcom CGM data on their Garmin smartwatch or cycling computer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dexcom’s CGM systems have revolutionized how people live with diabetes, and we are thrilled to offer our customers an even more convenient way to see their glucose levels,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Users can not only see which way their glucose levels are trending without having to take their phone out, but can even do so while working out, when glucose levels have the potential to fluctuate quickly.”

The Dexcom Connect IQ apps, developed by Garmin, make it easy for people with diabetes to keep an eye on their glucose numbers at any time.

During the Day

Available for a wide range of Garmin smartwatches, the Dexcom Connect IQ app3 provides people with diabetes with a secondary way to view their glucose levels, right from their wrist. With their smartphone stowed away4, the app allows people with diabetes to see glucose levels and trends to get a clearer picture of where their numbers are heading, as well as a 3-hour history of glucose levels to look back on.

During an Activity

While out for a run, bike ride or other adventure, the Dexcom Connect IQ data field3 provides people with diabetes with a secondary way to view both their glucose levels and performance stats all in one place, so they can focus more on their workout. When training or racing with a compatible smartwatch or Edge cycling computer, users can keep an eye on their glucose levels and trends, as well as their performance data, right on their Garmin device without pulling out their smartphone.4,5

“The addition of Garmin wearables and cycling computers to the Dexcom CGM ecosystem is an exciting advancement for Dexcom users who are now able to easily view and monitor their glucose levels from their favorite Garmin device,” said Jake Leach, chief technology officer at Dexcom. “Garmin is our first partner to connect to Dexcom G6 through our new real-time API – showcasing the value of integrated CGM and further solidifying Dexcom G6 as the most powerful and connected CGM in the world.”

