Origin Materials Announces Partnership with Drive+ Sustainability Platform

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, announced today that it has joined the Drive+ platform. The Drive+ platform was launched by Drive Sustainability, a partnership of 11 global automotive manufacturers that strives to enhance sustainability throughout the automotive industry. Through the Drive+ platform, Origin will have the opportunity to collaborate more closely with a network of automotive manufacturers, engage directly with other automotive suppliers, and deepen relationships across the industry.

The new partnership with Drive+, which is facilitated by CSR Europe (The European Business Network for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility), will allow Origin Materials to collaborate with Drive Sustainability Partners on raw materials standards, carbon neutrality and other key sustainability topics in the automotive supply chain. The network of 11 auto manufacturers consists of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Scania CV AB, Stellantis, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

“We are thrilled to join the Drive+ platform and to partner on our shared goal of transitioning the automotive supply chain to sustainable materials and practices,” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “The automotive industry is in the midst of a massive transformation to net zero. By working together with Drive+ and their sustainability partners, Origin Materials is poised to help turn those ambitions into reality. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. We expect our carbon negative chemicals and materials platform to be deployed across a diverse array of mobility applications including fabrics, plasticizers, seat foams, engineered polymers, tires, and hoses just to name a few.”

“We are excited to welcome Origin Materials to the Drive+ Collaborative Platform,” said Michel Hublet, Senior Director of CSR Europe. “The Drive+ mission is to reinforce the sustainability of the automotive industry, and Origin Materials will be a great contributor as we work to foster collaboration between the automotive suppliers and car manufacturers of the Drive Sustainability Partnership.”

The collaboration deepens Origin’s engagement with the auto sector, building on the company’s partnerships with Ford, Solvay, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and AECI to develop and industrialize new materials to drive decarbonization in the automotive industry.