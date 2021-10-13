GE Healthcare Partners with Apprise Health Insights to Launch Nation's First Automated Statewide Hospital Bed Management Solution in Oregon

Oregon is the first state in the U.S. to launch a new statewide command center software solution for hospital capacity and critical resource management developed by GE Healthcare . With a federal grant provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Apprise Health Insights will lead the deployment of this technology platform, the Oregon Capacity System (OCS), to every hospital in the state of Oregon by Summer 2022.

Screengrab of the Oregon Capacity System (Graphic: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the need for better capacity management across hospitals – a need real-time data for bed availability can address. Hospitals struggle during the pandemic as patient surges, made worse by natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, strain the capacity of ICUs and ERs across the country. Oregon, like many other states, is challenged to meet this soaring demand. As the state continues to navigate the Delta wave, on September 28, the Oregon Health Authority reported only 53 available adult ICU beds out of 645 in the state.1

“Over the past two years, the Oregon Capacity System has provided an invaluable bird’s eye view of capacity across the state, helping us give timely care to our patients despite the strain the pandemic has placed on our resources. I expect the need will be even greater in the coming months as vaccination rates in rural Oregon remain low,” said Helene Anderson, Regional Director of Capacity & Throughput, Providence. “Yet despite Oregon being one of the states with the lowest ratio of beds per capita, this system has given us such a clear and accurate view of capacity across hospitals that we’ve been able to maximize resources and even bring in patients from out-of-state. Having shared visibility has promoted collaboration at the state level to navigate capacity constraints and overcome challenges to patient flow to help patients get the care they need when they need it.”

Prior to the project that began in March 2020, hospitals in Oregon, like every other state, tracked and reported capacity information manually, retroactively, and individually, resulting in outdated reports and potentially week-old data. Using GE Healthcare’s command center software, Oregon’s Statewide Capacity System is tracking 7,368 beds and approximately 800 ventilators across 60 hospitals, while processing 4.2 million data points each day, removing the need to manually track and enter capacity information. To date the system has saved participating hospitals 45,000 hours of labor, which amounts to roughly 3 million dollars of productivity, and is expected to save even more time as further automation reduces the burden of manual reporting.