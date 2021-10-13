checkAd

Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Special Conference Call to Discuss Results of Its Definitive Feasibility Study and Building Acquisitions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Westwater Resources (NYSE: American: WWR), a battery grade natural graphite development Company, will hold a special conference call on Thursday October 14, 2021, at noon EDT (10:00 AM MDT) to discuss the recently announced results of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a battery graphite production facility and its recent acquisition of 90,000 square feet of commercial property adjacent to the Kellyton site.

Westwater plans to develop its Coosa Graphite Processing Facility to purify natural graphite concentrates and to provide battery ready graphite products. The project will use state of the art technology and processing techniques – the Company has applied for a patent for the purification and processing of graphite concentrates with 95-97 percent carbon content into graphite products used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Dial In Numbers:

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International)
  • Conference ID: Westwater Discussion of Definitive Feasibility Study

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Chad M. Potter, Chief Operating Officer and Steven M. Cates, Chief Accounting Officer.

The conference call presentation will also be available via a live web cast through the Company’s website, www.westwaterresources.net.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time and by phone:

  • 1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)
  • Replay access code: 7927

About Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company’s primary project is the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," “scheduled,” and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the construction and operation of the Company’s Coosa Graphite Project production facility and the costs and schedules associated with them. The Company cautions that there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Westwater’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information:

Seite 1 von 2
Westwater Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: WestWater Resourcen früher Uranium Resourcen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Special Conference Call to Discuss Results of Its Definitive Feasibility Study and Building Acquisitions Westwater Resources (NYSE: American: WWR), a battery grade natural graphite development Company, will hold a special conference call on Thursday October 14, 2021, at noon EDT (10:00 AM MDT) to discuss the recently announced results of its Definitive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21Westwater Board of Directors Approves Construction of Phase I of Coosa Graphite Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite Production Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Westwater Resources Provides Progress Update on Definitive Feasibility Study
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten