Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Sponsored Genetic Testing for Giant Axonal Neuropathy (GAN) in Partnership with GeneDx as well as a Collaboration with Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation and Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association Centers of Excellence

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced sponsored genetic testing for giant axonal neuropathy (GAN) in partnership with GeneDx, Inc., a leader in genomic analysis and a wholly owned subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK). Under the partnership, Taysha will sponsor the inclusion of a genetic marker to test for GAN in the GeneDx hereditary neuropathy panel free of charge to individuals at risk for or suspected of having GAN.

GAN is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects both the central and peripheral nervous systems leading to motor weakness, sensory impairment, and cognitive dysfunction. Currently, there are no approved treatments for GAN, which results in death for patients often in their late teens or early twenties. Although no symptoms are present in the first few months of life, many children with early onset GAN develop symptoms and features before the age of three. A more recently identified later onset phenotype of GAN is often mischaracterized as Charcot-Marie-Tooth. The estimated prevalence for GAN is 2,400 patients, but the GAN population is anticipated to be larger than previously appreciated.

In the natural history study, Motor Function Measure 32 (MFM32), a validated and well-known scale to measure strength and motor function, is the primary endpoint. A four-point change on the MFM32 score is considered clinically meaningful, which has been validated across numerous similar neuropathies. Natural history decline in patients with GAN is eight points per year. Treatment with TSHA-120, Taysha’s intrathecally dosed AAV9 gene therapy currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial led by Carsten Bönnemann, M.D., Chief of the Neuromuscular and Neurogenetic Disorders of Childhood Section and Senior Investigator, Neurogenetics Branch of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). Data demonstrate a statistically significant halt in decline as measured by the MFM32 at therapeutic doses. All GAN natural history data was generated and supported by the NINDS, NIH under umbrella protocol NCT01568658.

