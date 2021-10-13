checkAd

Li-Cycle Appoints Manfred Schmidt as Commercial VP, Battery Supply for EMEA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the appointment of Manfred Schmidt as Commercial VP, Battery Supply for Europe, the Middle East and Asia (“EMEA”), effective immediately. Focused on the EMEA markets, Mr. Schmidt will oversee Li-Cycle’s battery supply customer team, existing and new battery supply customer relationships, and execution of its business development strategy in those regions.

Manfred Schmidt (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Schmidt brings more than 20 years of experience with commercial business development and customer relations to his new role with Li-Cycle, having spent 14 years in the battery industry. He will support the Company’s execution of its global expansion plans as it brings its commercial lithium-ion recycling technologies to the EMEA markets. Mr. Schmidt will report to Li-Cycle’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Kunal Phalpher.

"We believe the EMEA regions present a substantial opportunity for Li-Cycle due to the amount of lithium-ion battery production scrap available for recycling today, and the expected influx of end-of-life batteries in the years to come, driven by Europe’s early adoption of electric vehicles,” said Mr. Phalpher. “Manfred has extensive knowledge of the EMEA battery markets and will play an important role in supporting our efforts to bring North America’s leading advanced recycling technologies to the EMEA regions.”

“Li-Cycle continues to prove its success, both in the capability of its breakthrough lithium-ion battery recycling technologies and in its ability to execute,” said Mr. Schmidt. “I am excited to play an important part in Li-Cycle’s global rollout strategy, facilitating its ability to achieve its goal of becoming the world’s leading lithium-ion battery recycling solution while contributing to a circular economy.”

Prior to joining Li-Cycle, Mr. Schmidt served as Vice President of Sales at Voltabox AG in Germany, a system provider for electromobility in industrial applications with lithium-ion battery solutions. Previously, he was the Head of Key Account Management for Hoppecke Batterien GmbH (“Hoppecke”) in Germany, a leader in industrial batteries and energy storage solutions.

