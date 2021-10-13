checkAd

Kymera Therapeutics to Present Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data, including Cytokines, from the Single Ascending Dose Portion of KT-474 Phase 1 Trial in Healthy Volunteers at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

13.10.2021, 13:00   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will be giving multiple presentations at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, taking place from October 26 - 29, 2021. A Keynote Plenary Session presentation will include safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data, including cytokines, from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the KT-474 Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers that has recently completed dose escalation. KT-474 is a potential first-in-class, orally bioavailable IRAK4 degrader being developed for the treatment of TLR/IL-1R-driven immune-inflammatory diseases including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others.

“We look forward to presenting PK and PD data, including IRAK4 levels and cytokine results, from the SAD portion of the KT-474 Phase 1 randomized, placebo-controlled trial in healthy volunteers. This represents the most comprehensive assessment to date of PKPD for heterobifunctional small molecule protein degraders in humans, highlighting KT-474’s potential as a best-in-class anti-inflammatory oral agent, as well as further validating Kymera’s TPD platform,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Additionally, while we have completed Single Ascending Dose escalation, the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) portion of the trial continues in healthy volunteers. We plan to present data from the MAD portion of our healthy volunteer Phase 1 study before year-end.”

Keynote Plenary Presentation:

  • Title: Safety, PK and PD from Single Ascending Dose Portion of KT-474 Phase 1 Trial in Healthy Volunteers
    • Presenter: Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics
    • Time: 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

  • KT-474 Phase 1 SAD highlights to include data from seven dose levels showing:
    • Pharmacokinetic profile
    • Effects on IRAK4 levels in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and on ex vivo induction of proinflammatory cytokines
    • Safety and tolerability

Additional Presentations and Sessions:

  • Presentation Title: Pre-Conference Workshop: De-risking Clinical Development of Protein Degraders
    • Presenter: Alice McDonald, Director, Translational Medicine, Kymera Therapeutics
    • Time: 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
  • Industry Leaders Panel Discussion: 2021 in Review
    • Panel participation by Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics
    • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
  • Presentation Title: Impact of Understanding PKPD for Development of a STAT3 Targeted Protein Degrader
    • Presenter: Chris De Savi, PhD, Vice President, Head of Drug Discovery, Kymera Therapeutics
    • Time: 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
