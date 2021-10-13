checkAd

Intellia Therapeutics and SparingVision Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Novel Ocular Therapies Using CRISPR/Cas9 Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 13:01  |  19   |   |   

  • Collaboration combines Intellia’s proprietary genome editing technology platform with SparingVision’s significant ophthalmology expertise
  • Intellia will grant SparingVision exclusive rights to its leading in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the development of ocular therapies directed to three targets
  • Intellia will receive an equity stake in SparingVision and will have an option to obtain exclusive US commercialization rights for ocular therapies for two targets
  • SparingVision to host webcast to discuss the deal at 4pm CEST / 3pm BST / 10am ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and PARIS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, and SparingVision, a genomic medicine company developing vision saving treatments for ocular diseases, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases.

As part of this collaboration, Intellia will grant SparingVision exclusive rights to Intellia’s proprietary in vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing technology for up to three ocular targets addressing diseases with significant unmet medical need. SparingVision will lead and fund the preclinical and clinical development for the genome editing product candidates pursued under the collaboration. In addition, the parties will research and develop novel self-inactivating AAV vectors and LNP-based approaches to address delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing reagents to the retina.

As part of the licensing agreement, Intellia will receive a 10% equity ownership stake in SparingVision. Intellia will also be eligible to receive certain development and commercial milestone payments (around $200 million per product) as well as royalties on potential future sales of products arising from the collaboration. In addition, Intellia may exercise an option to obtain the US commercialization rights for product candidates arising from two of three collaboration targets. For product candidates Intellia chooses to option, Intellia will pay an opt-in fee, reimburse certain costs, share in 50% of development costs and pay royalties to SparingVision on US sales. Intellia will also maintain the ability to leverage technology advances established under this collaboration for any targets outside the partnership.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intellia Therapeutics and SparingVision Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Novel Ocular Therapies Using CRISPR/Cas9 Technology Collaboration combines Intellia’s proprietary genome editing technology platform with SparingVision’s significant ophthalmology expertise Intellia will grant SparingVision exclusive rights to its leading in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...