checkAd

GXO Expects to Recruit 9,000 Employees in North America Ahead of the Peak Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Warehouse automation jumps by 40 percent year-over-year, improving productivity and employee experience

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced plans to hire more than 9,000 logistics employees across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the peak holiday season. Globally, GXO is recruiting more than 20,000 employees and will continue to expand its use of advanced automation to boost productivity, enhance safety and improve the employee experience.

“We’re proud to offer opportunities to thousands of people across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the busy holiday shopping season,” said GXO’s Chief Human Resources Officer Maryclaire Hammond. “When you come to GXO, you can expect to work with terrific colleagues and use our industry-leading technology in an inclusive environment where we invest in your success. We’re looking for outstanding people to join our dynamic team.”

The open positions include salaried, hourly, and contractor roles with flexible shift options and full- and part-time employment opportunities. GXO offers competitive compensation and benefits from day one, including sign-on bonuses, hourly wage incentives and other performance-based programs.

Full-time GXO employees receive comprehensive health, vision and dental insurance and parental care and leave programs. GXO also offers a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and development opportunities through the Grow at GXO program, which gives employees the opportunity to gain valuable experience and advance their careers. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit GXO Careers to learn more about our open positions and apply online.

Key states where GXO is hiring include: California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas.

GXO is responding to the ecommerce surge by increasing deployment of automation across its operations — up 40 percent year-over-year. The company plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of 2021 and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe. GXO offers employees the opportunity to work alongside leading-edge technologies that are reshaping the logistics industry. Across the company, employees receive extensive safety training with automated technologies that also reduce training time by up to 80 percent.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including the statements above regarding expected employment opportunities at GXO.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Matthew Schmidt
GXO Logistics
+1 203-307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Anne Lafourcade
GXO Logistics        
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
anne.lafourcade@gxo.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GXO Expects to Recruit 9,000 Employees in North America Ahead of the Peak Holiday Season Warehouse automation jumps by 40 percent year-over-year, improving productivity and employee experienceGREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...