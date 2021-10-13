Tower Semiconductor to Hold its 2021 Annual Technical Global Symposium Online Event

Presenting technology solutions and development roadmaps addressing the rising demands of the communication, automotive, medical, AI , advanced displays and industrial markets

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, October 13, 2021 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its online 2021 annual Technical Global Symposium. During the event, Company’s executives will provide a comprehensive overview for each of its advanced analog technology platforms: RF & High-Performance Analog, Power Management, and Sensors, including recent innovations and development roadmaps, driven by and aligned to current and future rising market needs. In addition, Company’s global manufacturing capabilities, solutions, and capacity growth programs will be presented.

Topics and key messages per session are listed below:

CEO Keynotes by Mr. Russell Ellwanger

Analog technology for the future of communications, automobiles, and artificial intelligence Presented by Dr. Marco Racanelli, Senior Vice President and General Manager the Analog Business Unit

This session will review Tower’s leading Silicon Photonics Foundry platform offering enabling the future of optical transceivers, solid-state LiDAR and Neuromorphic computing. In addition, the Company will present its comprehensive solutions as a Tier-1 RF supplier for handsets with its leading RF-SOI technology and a large installed capacity to support 5G and beyond. The session will also discuss Company’s advanced Power BCD technology with best-in-class efficiency and its roadmap driven by the electrification of the automobile with focus on a green and sustainable world.

Image Sensor and Displays: state-of-the-art technologies for the industrial, medical, and AR/VR fast-growing markets

Presented by Dr. Avi Strum, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sensors & Displays Business Unit

This session will review Tower’s state of the art CIS platform and recent advancements, including wafer stacking technology for high-end Time of Flight (ToF) and global shutter applications, for the industrial, automotive, and mobile markets. It will also cover the advanced 300mm solutions developments designed for the medical and dental markets with stitched large sensor technology. In addition, Company’s non-imaging sensor solutions and micro-LED and micro-OLED displays offering for next-generation VR headsets will also be presented and discussed.