C2C Gold Appoints Chief Geologist for Newfoundland Projects

Exploration activity continues across the Company’s 1,261 km 2 land package. All Barrens Lake soil sample results recently released (see C2C Gold NR dated Oct 6/21) are being integrated with GT Probe sampling results and airborne geophysics and LIDAR data. Soil sample results are pending from the Millertown property and the south part of the Badger property. C2C has reviewed historical data with our Buchans Resources Limited joint venture partners and arranged for aeromagnetic VLF-EM airborne and LIDAR coverage over the South Tally and Lake Douglas joint venture properties. The Lake Douglas property has been prioritized for prospecting, rock sampling, and mapping to define drill targets.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “ Company ” or “ C2C ”) is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Buchanan, P. Geo. as Chief Geologist for C2C Gold. Mr. Buchanan, a structural geologist, will be focused on the Company’s Central Newfoundland Gold Belt projects.

Chris Buchanan, Chief Geologist

Chris Buchanan is a professional geologist with over 24 years of mineral exploration, mining project evaluation, geological modeling, technical writing, and mine development experience throughout Newfoundland, Yukon, British Columbia, the Trans-Hudson orogenic belt, South America, Mexico, and Australia. He holds a Hons. B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Waterloo and a M.Sc. (Geology) from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Mr. Buchanan’s recent work has focused on structurally controlled gold-bearing quartz systems, unconformity and volcanic hosted uranium deposits, lead-zinc deposits, and copper-gold porphyry systems. He has held key roles with major and junior exploration companies and since 2004 he has worked as an independent consultant providing structural geology expertise and exploration program management services. Most recently he helped guide the PL gold deposit in Manitoba to a positive feasibility study.

Chris is a registered Professional Geologist with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and is registered to practice in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Company also advises it will participate in the upcoming 121 virtual Mining Investment Conference being held from October 13th to 15th, 2021. For more information please visit: 121 Mining Investment Online – Americas – Connecting Mining Companies and Investors 1-2-1 (weare121.com).

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company controls 1,261 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

