SPX to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3rd

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jamie Harris will discuss the company’s third quarter results during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company’s website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference call
Dial in: 877-341-7727
From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6098
Participant code: 4589941

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

To listen to a replay of the call
Dial in: 855-859-2056
From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406
Participant code: 4589941

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation has more than 4,000 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Nick Illuminati, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Corporation





