BiomX Announces Agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. for Atopic Dermatitis Product Candidate BX005

BRANFORD, Conn. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage cocktails that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced today that it has entered into an agreement granting Maruho Co. Ltd., a leading dermatology-focused pharmaceutical company in Japan, a right of first offer to license BiomX’s atopic dermatitis product candidate, BX005, in Japan. The right of first offer will commence following the availability of results from the Phase 1/2 study of BX005 expected in 2022. Maruho also entered into a binding agreement for an equity investment in BiomX of $3 million at a premium to the market share price, intended primarily to support the Phase 1/2 study.

“We thank Maruho for its investment in BiomX and support of our atopic dermatitis program,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “As the leading dermatology company in Japan, Maruho has built exceptional therapeutic capabilities and expertise that could support the success of BX005 in Japan. Interest from a closely-aligned and strong partner like Maruho for one of the world’s largest dermatology markets supports the science behind our phage-based approach of targeting bacteria associated with disease exacerbation.”

The securities described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About BX005
BX005 is BiomX’s topical phage product candidate targeting Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a bacterium associated with the development and exacerbation of inflammation in atopic dermatitis. By reducing S. aureus burden, BX005 is designed to shift the skin microbiome composition to its baseline state to potentially result in clinical improvement. Results from a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of BX005 in atopic dermatitis patients are expected in the first half of 2022.

