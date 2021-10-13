checkAd

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement

13.10.2021, 13:00   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 22,222,222 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of five years following the closing date of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including shareholder approval and all approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of its East Sullivan mining project and for general working capital purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 26, 2021.

Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Sulliden at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

About Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Stan Bharti”
Interim Chief Executive Officer

For more information:
Ryan Ptolemy
Chief Financial Officer
ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the proposed use of proceeds, the anticipated closing date, and the size of the Offering. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. 





