Colliers deepens commitment to drive positive global impact with new ESG strategy

Appoints global leader to action strategy and commits to science-based targets and Net Zero by 2030

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), today released Elevate the Built Environment, its new strategic framework designed to embed environment, social, and governance (ESG) best practices across the organization. To address the material topics identified for the organization through strong stakeholder engagement, the strategy focuses Colliers’ efforts in three core areas:

  • Elevate the Environment: minimize environmental impacts in Colliers’ own operations and through client services to elevate the health of our planet.
  • Elevate Inclusiveness: increase diversity, equity and inclusion within Colliers and across its procurement practices to foster environments that are inclusive and engaged.
  • Elevate Health & Wellbeing: promote health & wellbeing in Colliers’ operations and through client services to help improve lives.

In keeping with the company’s value to do what’s right for our clients, our people, and our communities, Colliers will establish tactical plans and targets for each core area and audience (clients, communities, and Colliers) over the coming months.

To elevate the environment, Colliers today commits to setting a science-based target through the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C program as well as achieving Net Zero for its own operations by 2030. In addition, as leaders in commercial real estate, the company will develop and deliver a Net Zero program to help building owners, investors, and occupiers reduce or eliminate their building-related emissions.

“ESG is the blueprint to doing what’s right, one of our core values at Colliers and we are proud to deepen our commitments in these critical areas,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO of Colliers. “Our enterprising people will continue to deliver exceptional results to Elevate the Built Environment for our clients, our communities and Colliers. Achieving SBTi emissions reductions and Net Zero for our organization by 2030 is an important part of this journey.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:

To lead this effort, Sean Drygas has been appointed Global Lead, ESG & Impact. This newly created senior leadership position underscores’ Colliers commitment to improve its environmental impact and create economic and social value across the organization. Drygas will work closely with senior executives, and partner with regional leaders and experts to oversee the execution of the company’s ESG strategy across the globe, including the development of tactical plans and measurable targets. Furthermore, he will ensure the right programs and governance are in place to accelerate the success of our ESG goals in tandem with our growth goals, facilitate data governance, establish measurement platforms, and report on sustainability performance.

