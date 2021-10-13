PharmaTher Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Ketamine To Treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Achieving its second FDA orphan drug designation with ketamine.

Building a proprietary ketamine-based product pipeline for rare and near-rare disorders in pain and inflammation.

Seeking to enter Phase 2 clinical trial in 2022.



TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for ketamine in the treatment of complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a rare chronic pain and inflammatory condition following an injury to a limb (arm, leg, hand or foot). This follows the FDA ODD grant of ketamine for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, announced by the Company on August 4, 2021.

Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher, said, “Receiving our second FDA orphan drug designation with ketamine for CRPS continues our momentum in building a specialty ketamine-based product pipeline for not only mental health disorders, but also for rare and near-rare conditions present in neurological (Parkinson’s disease, ALS), pain and inflammatory disorders. We expect to pursue a Phase 2 clinical study using our proprietary cGMP ketamine product in 2022 for CRPS.”

CRPS is a debilitating condition characterized by severe, continuous, burning or throbbing pain in a limb. CRPS is known as one of the most painful disorders and the risk of suicide is significantly higher in patients with CRPS with one study demonstrating that 75% of patients had a high risk for suicide (Lee et al., Psychiatry Investig 2014;11(1):32-8). CRPS has acute (recent, short-term) and chronic (lasting greater than six months) forms of excessive pain accompanied by changes in skin color, temperature and/or swelling, which results in loss of physical function and can lead to significant and sometimes permanent disability. CRPS can occur after surgery or trauma, including brain or spinal cord injury. There is currently no medication approved for the treatment of CRPS.