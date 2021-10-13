Gran Colombia Announces Third Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 17,213 ounces of gold at its Segovia Operations in September 2021 bringing the total gold production for the third quarter of 2021 to 49,848 ounces compared with 51,555 ounces from Segovia in the third quarter of 2020. The Company also produced 52,382 ounces of silver at Segovia in the third quarter of 2021, up from 47,560 ounces of silver in the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2021, Segovia’s gold and silver production totalled 151,104 ounces and 164,270 ounces, respectively, up from 146,278 ounces of gold and 134,820 ounces of silver in the first nine months of 2020.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s latest results, said, “We have maintained a steady pace of production in the third quarter of 2021, which included a planned four-day maintenance shutdown at the Maria Dama plant in July. With our trailing 12-months total gold production from Segovia at the end of the third quarter amounting to 201,187 ounces of gold, up 2% over 2020, we are confident we will meet our production guidance at Segovia for the full year of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold. We are on track to complete our expansion of the Maria Dama plant to 2,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and our mine and brownfield exploration programs are proceeding as planned. In addition, commissioning of the new polymetallic plant at Segovia is nearing completion and we expect to have our first concentrate production in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the end of September 2021, we had a cash position of approximately US$329 million, including the net proceeds of approximately US$268 million from the US$300 million offering of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (“Notes”) completed in August that have been set aside to fund the Toroparu Project in Guyana. The Gold Notes were fully redeemed in September using a portion of the net proceeds of the Notes. At the end of September 2021, in addition to the Notes, we had CA$18 million of Convertible Debentures outstanding.”