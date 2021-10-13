checkAd

Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, November 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, December 22, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 5799322.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. is a leading global music, media and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com





