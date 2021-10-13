checkAd

Notice to convene extraordinary general meeting in Lauritz.com Group A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Notice to convene an

 

 

Extraordinary general meeting in

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Company registration no. 37627542

(the “Company”)

 

Thursday 28 October 2021, 10.00 am CEST at the Company’s address at Dynamovej 11 C, 2860 Søborg

 

AGENDA:

1. Election of chairman of the meeting

The Board of Directors proposes election of Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO of Lauritz.com Group A/S.

1. Election of a member to the Board of Directors

Based on the recommendation from the Nomination committee the Board of Directors proposes to elect Tue Byskov Bøtkjær as a new member to the Board of Directors for a term until the next annual general meeting.

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær today owns and operates his own investment company (Tue Invest) as well as co-owned companies within fashion, restaurants, breweries and IT.

Prior to founding his own companies Tue Byskov Bøtkjær gained international executive experience during his 23-year career in 4 family-owned, international industrial companies - FOSS A/S, Viking Life Saving-Equipment A/S, Purup-Eskofot A/S and Schultz A/S - working in Denmark and around the world with general management, business development, IT, HR, CSR and communication. For the last 5 years, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær has worked as an independent businessman. In addition, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær is a board member in other companies - Fashion Society A/S, Mark Kenley Domino Tan, Naja Lauf, Rue de Tokyo, Lovechild, Nué Notes, Specialtandlægerne Sjælland, LEBA Innovation, Alefarm Brewing A/S, Nextstep Bindslev and HKI - and within NGOs - National Chairman of Hjernesagen, board member of Dansk Stalking Center and Copenhagen Opera Festival.

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær is 53 years old and has a master degree in administration and economy (cand.scient.adm.)

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær: “I have known Lauritz.com for many years and with interest followed the companies journey – therefore it is of course a big pleasure to be invited into the board. I’m looking forward to use my experiences and my knowledge in Laurtitz.com and to contribute to the companies further development”

 

Approval requirements and share capital

 

Approval, adoption and election of items no 1 and 2 of the agenda takes place by simple majority.

 

The share capital of the Company is DKK 4,079,254.20 divided into shares of DKK 0.10. At the general meeting each share of nominally DKK 0.10 will carry one vote.

 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice to convene extraordinary general meeting in Lauritz.com Group A/S Notice to convene an     Extraordinary general meeting in Lauritz.com Group A/S Company registration no. 37627542 (the “Company”)   Thursday 28 October 2021, 10.00 am CEST at the Company’s address at Dynamovej 11 C, 2860 Søborg   AGENDA: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...