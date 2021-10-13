Notice to convene extraordinary general meeting in Lauritz.com Group A/S

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Company registration no. 37627542

(the “Company”)

Thursday 28 October 2021, 10.00 am CEST at the Company’s address at Dynamovej 11 C, 2860 Søborg

AGENDA:

1. Election of chairman of the meeting

The Board of Directors proposes election of Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO of Lauritz.com Group A/S.

1. Election of a member to the Board of Directors

Based on the recommendation from the Nomination committee the Board of Directors proposes to elect Tue Byskov Bøtkjær as a new member to the Board of Directors for a term until the next annual general meeting.

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær today owns and operates his own investment company (Tue Invest) as well as co-owned companies within fashion, restaurants, breweries and IT.

Prior to founding his own companies Tue Byskov Bøtkjær gained international executive experience during his 23-year career in 4 family-owned, international industrial companies - FOSS A/S, Viking Life Saving-Equipment A/S, Purup-Eskofot A/S and Schultz A/S - working in Denmark and around the world with general management, business development, IT, HR, CSR and communication. For the last 5 years, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær has worked as an independent businessman. In addition, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær is a board member in other companies - Fashion Society A/S, Mark Kenley Domino Tan, Naja Lauf, Rue de Tokyo, Lovechild, Nué Notes, Specialtandlægerne Sjælland, LEBA Innovation, Alefarm Brewing A/S, Nextstep Bindslev and HKI - and within NGOs - National Chairman of Hjernesagen, board member of Dansk Stalking Center and Copenhagen Opera Festival.

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær is 53 years old and has a master degree in administration and economy (cand.scient.adm.)

Tue Byskov Bøtkjær: “I have known Lauritz.com for many years and with interest followed the companies journey – therefore it is of course a big pleasure to be invited into the board. I’m looking forward to use my experiences and my knowledge in Laurtitz.com and to contribute to the companies further development”

Approval requirements and share capital

Approval, adoption and election of items no 1 and 2 of the agenda takes place by simple majority.

The share capital of the Company is DKK 4,079,254.20 divided into shares of DKK 0.10. At the general meeting each share of nominally DKK 0.10 will carry one vote.