Else Nutrition Successfully Completes First Production Trial Run of its Novel, Plant-Based Infant Formula

Development brings Company a step closer to bringing first-of-its-kind product to $90 Billion Global Infant Formula Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced that is has successfully completed its first commercial trial run of its patented, Plant-Based Infant Formula for age 0 -12 months as the Company continues its path for regulatory approval.

The trial run, which took place this week in the U.S., leveraged a global, first-of-its kind technological development with one of the raw ingredients in the Plant-Based formulation. This patented processing method results in a cleaner ingredient, while keeping the nutritional value fully intact.

“This successful trial is a major step for the Company, as we move forward to provide real choice when it comes to dairy-free infant formula,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “The $90 billion global infant formula market has been dominated by dairy and soy for too long. This development brings us one step closer to commercializing a minimally processed, Plant-Based option to millions of wanting families globally,” she added.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board  members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies,  and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

