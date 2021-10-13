Digihost Announces Receipt of 1,952 New M30 Bitcoin Miners

The Miners are currently being installed at the Company’s data center and are expected to be fully operational within the next two weeks. Once connected, the Miners’ additional processing capacity will serve to increase Digihost’s existing hashrate. Digihost expects additional Miners will be received and deployed in the Company’s data center by early November as the Company continues to execute on its strategy of upgrading older miners to more efficient new generation miners.

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, stated: “We are pleased to announce receipt of these 1,952 new generation miners, representing another significant operational milestone as part of our ongoing efforts to scale up our mining operations. The Company anticipates receiving additional shipments of the same miners in the coming weeks as we maintain focus on our strategy of generating tremendous growth and value for our shareholders.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 200PH with plans to expand to a hashrate of approximately 3.6 EH, through a combination of self-mining and hosting arrangements with joint venture partners, by the end of 2022.

