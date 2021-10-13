checkAd

Ticketing Technology Leader SeatGeek to Be Publicly Listed in Business Combination with RedBall Acquisition Corp.

13.10.2021, 13:00   

  • SeatGeek has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with RedBall Acquisition Corp
  • Combined company positioned to be global technology ticketing marketplace and live entertainment technology platform, and the fastest-growing scaled company in its category
  • Combined company to have implied initial enterprise value of approximately $1.35 billion
  • Estimated $126 billion global live entertainment market with attractive long-term growth profile
  • SeatGeek’s vertically integrated, mobile-centric technology platform offers unique features that address the needs of fans, ticket sellers and rightsholders, driving market share expansion and creating a powerful growth flywheel
  • SeatGeek is an official partner of some of the most recognized teams, venues, and leagues across the globe, including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets, and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer, the National Football League, half of the English Premier League, and multiple theaters across New York City’s Broadway and London’s West End
  • Business combination with RedBall to provide access to new capital sources and expected to drive growth model, accelerate market expansion and extend technology innovation
  • RedBall’s team, in combination with sponsor affiliate RedBird Capital Partners, brings extensive integration in the sports and entertainment ecosystem, and ticketing industry
  • Jack Groetzinger, SeatGeek CEO and Co-Founder, to lead combined company, with current proven management team
  • Combined company expected to receive approximately $675 million in gross proceeds, which includes fully committed PIPE of $100 million, and $575 million held in trust account of RedBall Acquisition Corp, assuming no redemptions by RedBall public shareholders
  • Strategic investors led by early SeatGeek investor Accel, joined by Ryan Smith, Owner of Smith Entertainment Group (Utah Jazz) and Founder of Qualtrics, Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, and a number of others

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeatGeek, the high-growth, mobile-centric technology platform that is transforming the live-event experience for fans, teams, and venues, and RedBall Acquisition Corp. (“RedBall”) (NYSE: RBAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) with a focus on sports, media and data analytics, today announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement to take SeatGeek public.

